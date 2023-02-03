Former top flight defender Steve Brown feels that Tottenham Hotspur are predictable going forward, with Spurs having failed to replace Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen departed Tottenham in the 2020 January transfer window to join Inter and Spurs tried to re-sign him last summer when he left Brentford.

The Denmark international chose to join Manchester United, where he has flourished under boss Erik ten Hag.

Many feel that Spurs have still not replaced the Dane’s creativity in their team and Brown agrees, with in his view the side too predictable going forward.

The former Charlton Athletic defender said on BBC Radio London: “They are quite predictable.

“Both Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are runners and they do not have someone to pick the ball up in pockets, be intelligent and feed them accurately.



“We’d like them to have that flair so they can open the game up a bit more.”

Tottenham are currently in the middle of a battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League and sit in fifth place, three points behind fourth placed Manchester United, having played a game more than the Red Devils.