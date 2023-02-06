Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sniped at Manchester City’s record after the club were charged by the Premier League for breaking over 100 rules.

The Premier League’s four-year-long investigation of Manchester City finally ended on Monday after they charged the club for breaking numerous rules of the top flight.

They have charged the reigning champions with breaking over 100 rules from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 campaign.

An Independent Commission will now be appointed who will now look at the investigation and decide upon appropriate sanctions against Manchester City if proven guilty.

Manchester City’s financial results show that they bring much commercial revenue, which has been seen with suspicion by some given their stature in world football.

Carragher took a snipe at that while reacting to the Premier League’s charges against the champions.

“This can’t be right”, Carragher took to Twitter and wrote.

“Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd and Liverpool.”

Manchester City managed to overturn a UEFA ban last year for breaking FFP rules at CAS.