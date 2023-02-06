Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann is of the opinion that Erling Haaland is not the type of player Pep Guardiola wants in his team.

Manchester City signed the 22-year-old centre forward last summer from Borussia Dortmund by activating his €60m release clause.

Haaland has already scored 31 times for the Sky Blues this season but some have criticised his game involvement and questioned whether the player effectively improves Guardiola’s side.

Hamann admits that Haaland’s scoring statistics are incredible but is uncertain whether his addition has actually improved Manchester City this season.

He emphasised that Guardiola’s side were always excellent at smothering opponents with their style of play and thinks that at the conclusion of the season, they should evaluate how many goals they have scored collectively and how many trophies they managed to win while having the centre forward in their line-up

Hamann also believes that Haaland is not the type of player the Manchester City boss prefers to have in his team and pointed out that in the past with Barcelona as well as with the Sky Blues, Guardiola played without a striker.

“I am not too sure that he really improves the team because, when you look at his goalscoring stats, it is very impressive how many goals he has scored, but City were always a team that suffocated teams with their fluidity, their rhythm, and their possession”, Hamann said on talkSPORT.

“And I think the share of the goals was also a strength of theirs, obviously that has changed now.

“I know he has scored a few hat-tricks this season already, but the bottom line is you need to see at the end of the season how many goals have been scored as a team, not by one single player and how many trophies you have won.

“I think the jury is still out on whether he did improve them, because I have seen where he hardly took part in the game.

“He is probably the player Pep never wanted because, in Barcelona, he sent every centre forward away and played most of his time without a centre forward at Manchester City.”

Haaland has scored 25 times in 20 Premier League games for Manchester City and has bagged four hat-tricks this season.