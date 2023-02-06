Dietmar Hamann has insisted that Liverpool look mentally and physically spent and he does not see things improving in the short term at the moment.

Liverpool have lost three of their last four Premier League games, which include two 3-0 drubbings, against Brighton and Brentford, respectively.

They are sitting tenth in the league table and are eleven points behind Newcastle, who are fourth in the Premier League standings.

Jurgen Klopp has looked tetchy in recent weeks and Hamann conceded that Liverpool are too easy to play against and are conceding too many easy chances, which was not the case in the last couple of years.

He feels Liverpool are mentally and physically exhausted at the moment and believes their only hope is to get some of their injured players back on the pitch soon as he does not see how they are going to improve quickly in the short term.

The former Liverpool star said on talkSPORT: “It’s just too easy to play against Liverpool at the moment.

“A couple of years ago, nobody wanted to play them because they bullied you. They made good decisions, they created chances and they hardly gave a chance away.

“And now it’s just too easy to create chances against them and if you miss one, you know you’d get another one, which was not the case two years ago.

“To me, they look like a team who are mentally and physically exhausted.

“They can’t replace the players who are injured at the moment so you have to hope some of the players come back because short-term, I’m not sure it will get better very quick.”

Liverpool will next be in league action next Monday night when they host a rejuvenated Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.