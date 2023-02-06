Richard Keys believes that Jurgen Klopp will not make the end of the season as Liverpool manager if the Reds are knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

The German is under pressure at Liverpool amid the rapid decline in performances and results which has taken place this season.

Liverpool almost won the quadruple last season, but this term look like having to win the Champions League in order to be in it next year.

Keys feels that Klopp leaving Liverpool is only a matter of time and stressed he will go if the Reds exit the Champions League.

“My guess is Klopp will walk”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Not now – but if they’re knocked out of the CL by Real Madrid I think he’ll be gone before the start of next season.”

Criticising the way the Reds are operating at the moment, Keys insisted that Klopp’s side look like a shadow of what they once were and a lot of that responsibility for that, he feels, lies with the manager.

Keys is particularly critical of the Liverpool midfield, which he feels is either not good enough or too old for the level.

“Liverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were – and it’s no good blaming FSG. The downfall is Klopp’s responsibility.

“He didn’t start the rebuild soon enough.

“That was one of Fergie’s greatest strengths – that he would rip apart successful teams. What were Liverpool thinking keeping [James] Milner, [Jordan] Henderson and [Roberto] Firmino?

“Thiago is past his best – not that I was ever a fan.

“He was the wrong player at the wrong club at the wrong time. He slows Liverpool down.

“In fact, the entire mid-field is too old or not good enough.

“[Andrew] Robertson is past his best.

“Whoever is in charge next season has a massive job on his hands.

“Do we believe Klopp is up for it? I don’t.”

Klopp’s side have been knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, while they have also yet to win a league game in 2023.