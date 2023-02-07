Simon Jordan has claimed that Leeds United have not moved on from the time when Marcelo Bielsa left the club and they have the same issues now that dogged them last season.

Marsch was shown the door on Monday, just a year after he took charge of the club from Bielsa and navigated them to safety in the Premier League in the 2021/22 campaign.

But he left Leeds without a win in seven league games and are just above the relegation zone, which is down to the fact that they have a better goal difference.

Jordan insisted that not much has changed since Bielsa left Leeds and they are suffering from the same problems that they had towards the end of the Argentinian’s reign at Elland Road.

He says the players cannot be accused of downing tools both under Bielsa and Marsch, but insisted that they are dealing with the same issues of not being organised enough to do well in the Premier League.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Leeds have not changed, they have not changed one iota.

“The same ailment that they had with Bielsa was here with Jesse Marsch.

“No one suggested that those players stopped playing for Bielsa, what they did was that they had a group of instructions that wasn’t working anymore because they were organised as a unit.

“A year later, Leeds are still great to watch, they are full of energy, and you cannot argue with the fact that the players are running around and putting a shift in but they are all over the place.

“I think he had to go.”

Leeds are yet to make an approach for a new manager and they will be visiting Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Wednesday night.