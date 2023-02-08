Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has instructed the Whites players to play the match on their front foot when they take on Manchester United tonight at Old Trafford.

The Yorkshire outfit are 17th in the Premier League table and they are currently without a manager after showing Jesse Marsch the door.

Tonight, the caretaker trio of Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will take the Leeds side to lock horns with Manchester United, who are third in the league table.

Dorigo admitted that facing Manchester United without a permanent manager at the helm is a tough task, but believes that it is a challenge that Leeds players can relish.

The former Whites star instructed the Leeds players to get on the front foot with aggression and urged them to give their best against the Red Devils.

“Time to get in their faces, stand up and be counted”, Dorigo wrote on Twitter.

“These were great fixtures to play in.

“Tonight it’s Manchester United vs Leeds United at Old Trafford – no manager, tough task no doubt, but a challenge to relish.

“Give it 100 per cent – good luck boys.”

Leeds have not won any of their last five competitive fixtures against Manchester United and the players will be eager to change that record.