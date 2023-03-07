Richard Keys has pointed out that his prediction that Liverpool star Darwin Nunez will be a better player in a long term scenario than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland might come true.

Nunez made a big-money move from Benfica to Liverpool in the summer but initially struggled to find his footing in the English game.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net twice against Manchester United at the weekend and helped Liverpool gain a historic 7-0 win over their rivals at Anfield.

Keys pointed out that he predicted Nunez would be a better player in the long term future than Manchester City’s Haaland in his early season blog and admitted that the Norwegian’s form at the beginning of the season made it look foolish.

But Keys stressed that Nunez’s display in recent weeks has made him believe that his prediction might come true.

“As Nunez grabbed two more my mind went back to an early season blog I wrote when I said I really fancied him as a player – and that he might be a better long term bet than Haaland”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“The way the Norwegian started the season made that call look a little foolish, but I’m beginning to wonder if I wasn’t right after all.

“And notice I said ‘long term’”.

Nunez has scored 14 times while laying on four assists in 31 games in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season.