Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles insists that the Magpies are eager to play their next game to bounce back to winning ways.

Eddie Howe’s side begun this season in an impressive manner, but their form has taken a dip in recent weeks.

Newcastle are on a three-match winless run and have suffered back-to-back league defeats for the first time in the ongoing campaign.

Lascelles insisted that despite the poor results in recent games, the Newcastle squad are full of confidence right now and he added that they are desperate to play their match to end their recent slump in form.

The Magpies skipper stressed the importance of having great characters in the dressing room to keep everyone focused and is confident that results will soon come for Newcastle.

“We won’t stress about it, we just can’t wait to play against someone and bounce back”, Lascelles told The Shields Gazette.

“That’s how we’re looking at it, we’re looking at being confident and getting three points.

“I think the confidence has been flying.

“Up until this little dip, we have been winning a lot of games.

“Now it takes the big characters to keep everyone level-headed and stay consistent.

“The results will come.”

Newcastle will welcome Wolves to St. James’ Park on Sunday and they have not lost in their last three home meetings against the Midlands club.