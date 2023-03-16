Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has stated that Rasmus Kristensen’s attitude is an example for everyone in the Whites squad, amid him being left out by Denmark.

The 25-year-old right-back joined Leeds in the summer from Red Bull Salzburg and began the season impressively, starting 13 out of the first 15 league games for the club.

However, a decline in performances cost him his spot in the starting line-up, and he was not selected in the Denmark national team’s squad for the forthcoming international break.

Gracia stated that Kristensen is a player who always tries to help his team and revealed that during Leeds’ FA Cup fifth round clash against Fulham, the right-back was the first to offer to play as a centre-back for the sake of the team.

The Leeds boss stressed that he values the professionalism Kristensen shows and emphasised that the player’s attitude is an example for everyone in the squad.

When asked about Kristensen not getting an international call up, Gracia said at a press conference: “I understand perfectly, you have to be disappointed, but, at the same time, I have to tell you his attitude is an example for other players.

“Always smiling, always trying to help the team.

“When we played Fulham and didn’t have centre-backs, he was the first to offer.

“He said ‘I will do it, I only have one target, that is to help the team.’

“It is something I value and I want everyone to know how professional he is.”

Kristensen has featured only once under Gracia this season and will be hoping to impress his new boss to get into his plans.