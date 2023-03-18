Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has selected his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Southampton.

Spurs head to the south coast looking to collect a vital three points to boost their hopes of securing a top four finish this season.

They now have Newcastle United breathing down their neck in fifth, with the Magpies just a point worse off and having played one game fewer.

Tottenham crushed Southampton 4-1 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season.

Fraser Forster is again in goal for Tottenham this afternoon, while the back three are Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Eric Dier.

The wing-backs in the system for Tottenham today are Pedro Porro and Ben Davies.

Midfield sees Conte pick Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while further forward Richarlison and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has several options on the bench if needed today, including Dejan Kulusevski and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Forster, Romero, Lenglet, Dier, Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Davies, Richarlison, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Tanganga, Emerson, Sanchez, Perisic, Sarr, Danjuma, Kulusevksi, Lucas