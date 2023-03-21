The Norwegian has enjoyed a sensational debut season for Manchester City and only earned more plaudits when he put five goals past a hapless RB Leipzig in their recent Champions League match and then grabbed a hat-trick in a drubbing of Burnley in the FA Cup.
Berntsen coached Haaland at his boyhood club Bryne in Norway, back in the 2016/17 season, when the now-Manchester City star was still part of the academy and taking tentative steps towards first-team football.
Haaland’s former coach believes that the Manchester City star still has room for improvement, which he thinks is a scary thought for the striker’s opponents.
Bernsten feels that, barring extraordinary circumstances, Haaland can have a good enough career to be considered one of the top five footballers of all time.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Bernsten said: “He can still improve, that’s a bit scary for opponents because sky’s the limit.
“I really don’t know, you never know, when you are 22 you can have a bad injury, maybe you don’t settle, so things can happen.
“But if Erling still enjoys the club and life and he doesn’t get injured, then I think he will become top five of all time.
“But I really don’t know more than that.”
Haaland will be looking to end the season with Manchester City having fired the club to the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.