Erling Haaland’s former coach Alf Ingve Berntsen is of the view that the striker has the potential to be in the top five of the greatest footballers of all time.

The Norwegian has enjoyed a sensational debut season for Manchester City and only earned more plaudits when he put five goals past a hapless RB Leipzig in their recent Champions League match and then grabbed a hat-trick in a drubbing of Burnley in the FA Cup.

Berntsen coached Haaland at his boyhood club Bryne in Norway, back in the 2016/17 season, when the now-Manchester City star was still part of the academy and taking tentative steps towards first-team football.

Haaland’s former coach believes that the Manchester City star still has room for improvement, which he thinks is a scary thought for the striker’s opponents.

Bernsten feels that, barring extraordinary circumstances, Haaland can have a good enough career to be considered one of the top five footballers of all time.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bernsten said: “He can still improve, that’s a bit scary for opponents because sky’s the limit.

“I really don’t know, you never know, when you are 22 you can have a bad injury, maybe you don’t settle, so things can happen.

“But if Erling still enjoys the club and life and he doesn’t get injured, then I think he will become top five of all time.

“But I really don’t know more than that.”

Haaland will be looking to end the season with Manchester City having fired the club to the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.