Leeds United star Willy Gnonto has admitted that he still feels intimidated by Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who was the Inter boss when he was a player in the Nerazzurri academy.

Gnonto has made a massive impression in his first season at Leeds and has been one of the bright sparks in a season where the Whites are just looking to survive in the Premier League.

He is part of Mancini’s Italy squad and the Azzurri boss used him as an example of how Serie A clubs have failed to give young players of his quality a chance in their teams.

Gnonto started his career at Inter academy when Mancini was the Nerazzurri boss and he conceded that he feels a bit intimidated and afraid of the Italy coach.

However, he claimed that the veteran coach made a big impression on him at that young age and is keen to see more young players give in to this method.

The Leeds winger told Italian daily Corriere della Sera: “Does he still scare me? The truth? I feel the same.

“I remember when I was a youngster at Inter and he coached the first team. He was an idol for me, I never expected to be in the national team with him.

“He made a strong impression, both on me and the other young players.

“Let’s hope, many others follow him.”

Gnonto already has eight international caps to his name for Italy and has scored once for the Azzurri.