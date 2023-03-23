Tottenham Hotspur attacker Heung-Min Son has revealed how the words of club officials have raised his expectations with regards to Jurgen Klinsmann, who is the new coach of South Korea.

The former Germany international has close links with Tottenham, having played for the club over the course of two different spells.

Now a manager by profession, the 58-year-old has been handed the reins of the South Korea national team, the skipper of which is Son.

The 30-year-old is keen to meet up with Klinsmann having heard all good things about him and is certain about the fact that Klinsmann is a great man, who takes care of his players.

Giving an insight into his conversation with Tottenham officials, Son told his club’s official site: “At Tottenham, we still have people who spent time with coach Klinsmann back in his playing days, and he has such a sterling reputation.

“I have only had brief conversations with him, but I could already tell he was a great man who cares so much about players.

“Tottenham officials told me we have an exceptional coach for South Korea, and that only raised my expectations.”

South Korea will play Colombia and Uruguay in two international friendlies, on the 24th and 28th of March, as Klinsmann looks to make an early mark.