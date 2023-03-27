Former Leeds United hitman Jermaine Beckford is of the view that under Javi Gracia, Leeds are showing signs of slowly becoming a proper footballing team.

Relegation threatened Leeds appointed Gracia to keep them up in the Premier League this season.

And under the Spanish tactician Leeds have managed to pick up seven points out of their last four league games to climb up to 14th place in the league table.

Beckford is of the opinion that under the management of Gracia, Leeds are displaying elements which indicates them turning into a team who are close to becoming the finished product.

The former Leeds star admitted that even though there is still a little work that needs to be done, the Yorkshire outfit have managed to pick up points against some tough opponents in recent games.

“There are lots of different elements we are starting to see slowly but surely creating a team that looks like almost a finished article”, Beckford told Leeds United’s Official Podcast.

“We’ve still got a little way to go, don’t get me wrong but we are seeing improvements.

“We have picked up a lot of decent points, very good points, in the last few games against very good opposition.

“And to be honest, four to five weeks ago, do I think we would have picked up these points in the manner in which we did? I am not entirely confident that we would have done it.”

Leeds are two points clear of the relegation zone and next they will travel to London to take on league leaders Arsenal at the weekend.