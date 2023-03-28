Former Premier League star Jamie Redknapp believes that the news of Antonio Conte’s exit will be loved by Tottenham Hotspur’s top four rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Tottenham’s Italian manager was sacked earlier this week following his blasting of the club’s players and culture of mediocrity.

With Conte’s former deputy Cristian Stellini taking over on an interim basis until the end of the season, questions have arisen as to whether the Lilywhites can remain serious challengers for fourth place.

Redknapp believes that had Conte remained, Tottenham could have been serious challengers, and he feels Liverpool and Newcastle will cheer the Italian’s exit.

“If Conte hadn’t had this problem then Spurs probably would remain in the top four, yes”, Redknapp wrote in a column for Sky Sports.

“But Newcastle, Liverpool and everyone that’s in the top-four race will, I’m sure, be loving this news.

“It’s given the players a certain excuse if they don’t make the top four but they owe it to the fans, they owe it to themselves and they all want to play in the Champions League.

“It’s a 50-50 call.

“I think this is really good news for the clubs around them.

“But Tottenham did it last year so there’s no reason they can’t do it this year.”

Stellini will be assisted at Tottenham by Ryan Mason and the jury is out on whether the duo can secure a top four spot for Spurs.