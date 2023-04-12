Former India and Rwanda coach Stephen Constantine has insisted that Arsenal sporting director Edu deserves massive credit for sticking with Mikel Arteta when results went the wrong way in the last couple of years.

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race this season with Arteta repaying the club’s patience in him after a difficult first few campaigns.

Constantine admitted that he was not too pleased when the Spaniard got the job as he had little experience apart from being part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City.

However, he insisted that Edu and Arsenal deserve a massive amount of credit for continuing to back Arteta as sacking him would have been the easier decision given the mood inside the fan base a year or so ago.

Constantine, an Arsenal fan, is delighted to see Arteta succeed and take the club to a place where they have not been for years.

He told Inside Futbol: “I have to confess that I wasn’t over the moon when he got the job because I didn’t think he had done enough to get that job.

“He got that job based on the two or three years with Pep [Guardiola] at Manchester City.

“When it did look like things were not going his way, this is where I give Edu and the club super respect, they stuck with him and he has proven a lot of people wrong.

“I am extremely happy for him and for my job and he has done a great job.

“It’s been a long time since we have been in this position.

“I think that’s why you have a sporting director who appoints the coach, believes in the coach and sticks by him.”

Arsenal have a six-point lead at the top of the league table having played a game more than Manchester City.