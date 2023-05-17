Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski is likely to return to Juventus after the end of his loan spell with the north London outfit, it has been claimed in Italy.

In the winter of 2022, the Swedish attacker joined Tottenham Hotspur on an 18-month loan spell with an obligation to buy at the end of his loan spell.

But the €35m obligation to buy clause will lapse if Tottenham Hotspur fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham are currently in seventh place in the league table and hopes of Champions League football have ended.

Spurs former boss Antonio Conte brought Kulusevski to Tottenham, but with his departure and uncertainty over a new permanent manager, the winger’s future is still unclear.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Kulusevski is likely to return to Turin this summer.

The 23-year-old has featured 28 times for Spurs this season while contributing two goals and four assists and was a regular starter under Conte and Cristian Stellini.

It has been suggested that the player is interested in staying with the north London outfit, but it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Kulusevski in the future.