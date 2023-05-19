Everton loan star Niels Nkounkou has revealed why he picked the shirt number he did at Saint-Etienne, explaining it involved his agent.

Nkounkou, 22, joined the Toffees from Marseille in 2020 but has so far made only two league appearances for the Merseyside outfit.

He has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park and has been shipped out on loan to secure regular game time.

He joined Ligue 2 outfit Saint-Etienne on loan in January this year with an option to buy and has so far played in 17 league matches for the French side, having bagged six goals and provided eight assists.

The 22-year-old left-back revealed that he gave his agent a surprise after joining the Ligue 2 outfit in terms of picking his shirt number with not many available.

“As I arrived in the middle of the season, the choice was limited”, Nkounkou said on Ligue 2’s official website.

“As I was hesitating, I showed my agent the remaining numbers and there was 27, which is the day he was born.

“I took the opportunity to give him this little wink!“

It remains to be seen if Saint-Etienne trigger the purchase option in Nkounkou’s loan contract or if he returns to Everton in the summer.