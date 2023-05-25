Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle believes that he has matured during his loan spell with Sheffield United and feels that the next step in his career is to become a Premier League player.

Doyle, who is a product of Manchester City’s academy, went out on a season long loan to Sheffield United last summer to continue his development with regular game time.

The 21-year-old central midfielder made a total of 38 appearances for the Blades, contributing four goals and seven assists while helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Manchester City talent is of the view that he has improved massively with his loan spell and revealed that he has learned so much about the game from the Blades coaching staff.

Doyle feels that he has matured during his time with the Yorkshire outfit and stated his aim to keep improving to make the step up to become a Premier League player.

“I think I am still the same player but I just have more experience and know the game better because of the staff and the manager, how they treated me and what they have taught me“, Doyle told Yorkshire Live.

“Of course, I have improved massively but it’s about now improving again and getting to the next level, which is being a Premier League player.

“I think I have matured by being in the spotlight all season and being in the top two.

“We have had to improve and be ruthless when we needed to be.

“I’ve enjoyed it and, ultimately, become a better player from it.”

Doyle impressed with his loan spell with Sheffield United and it remains to be seen what Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has in mind for the youngster next season.