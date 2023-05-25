Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ involvement in Manchester United’s takeover process has been delaying Nice’s search for a new coach.

INEOS have made three bids to take control of Manchester United from the Glazer family since the start of the year.

They are in direct competition with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and his Nine Two Foundation in the race to buy the Premier League giants.

There are suggestions that the Glazers could name a preferred bidder by the end of the season or as early as this Friday.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Ratcliffe’s desire to buy his boyhood club has started affecting his French club Nice.

The Ligue 1 club are on the lookout for a new coach this summer but INEOS’ involvement in trying to Manchester United has been delaying the process.

All of INEOS’ top brass, from Ratcliffe to sporting director Sir David Brailsford and director general of INEOS sport Jean-Claude Blanc, are involved in the negotiations.

Manchester United will become the priority over Nice if INEOS get the green light to buy the Red Devils.

Some work has been done on bringing in a new coach with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter believed to be emerging as the front-runner for the post.

But a decision is unlikely to be made until INEOS are aware of whether they are taking control of Manchester United or not.