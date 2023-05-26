Former Tottenham Hotspur defender William Gallas has dismissed the suggestion that Spurs can no longer attract world class players to north London.

The north London outfit are having a torrid season in the Premier League as they are sitting eighth with 57 points from 37 matches.

Daniel Levy has handed the baton to two different managers after letting Antonio Conte go on the back of bad results and his public criticism of the players’ mentality.

With the only exception of captain Harry Kane’s performances, the club’s other star players have struggled to live up to expectations.

Gallas insisted that even though Tottenham are having a difficult season with no manager in place, the club’s stadium and other facilities are enough to attract big signings in the summer.

“Tottenham has everything to attract world-class players”, Gallas told Genting Casino.

“I think that they have some of the best facilities for any football club in the world.

“The stadium is simply magnificent.

“They have everything there to bring in world-class players.”

It remains to be seen if the north Londoners will be able to bring big names in the summer, with the possibility of no European football on the cards.