Neil Redfearn has slammed Leeds United for backing Victor Orta over Marcelo Bielsa over a year ago and believes they were hasty to sack the Argentinian, following relegation.

Leeds have been relegated to the Championship three years after they got promoted following their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

The Whites finished 19th at the end of a season where they had three managers but failed to get a run of results going that could have pulled them away from the drop zone.

Leeds’ recruitment has been criticised and Redfearn indicated their affinity to buy American players under former manager Jesse Marsch was misplaced and insisted that the original sin was sacking Bielsa more than a year back.

He stressed that the Yorkshire giants should have backed the Argentinian over their former director of football Orta.

Redfearn said on BBC Radio Leeds post match: “There haven’t been many American players that I’ve seen that have done well in the Premier League, to be honest.

“There is a gulf between American football and football in the states and here at the highest level.

“It was always going to be a big ask taking it down that road and I think very hasty to get rid of Marcelo Bielsa.

“It was a case of either backing Bielsa or backing Orta and they backed the wrong man.”

Leeds have work to do to identify a director of football and a new manager before the summer transfer window.