Fixture: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Interim Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason has picked his team and substitutes to tackle Leeds United at Elland Road on the Premier League’s final matchday.

Spurs head into the clash looking for all three points to give themselves an opportunity to finish in a Europa Conference League spot.

While Tottenham will be keen to turn the page on the season, if Harry Kane can strike twice he will reach 30 Premier League goals for the campaign.

Key defender Cristian Romero is out due to an injury, while Eric Dier is also on the sidelines after groin surgery.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Mason picks Emerson Royal, Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet

Further up the pitch, Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp start, while Pedro Porro and Ben Davies are the wing-backs. Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Mason can turn to his bench for options if needed, that include Richarlison and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leeds United

Forster; Emerson, Sanchez, Lenglet, Davies, Bissouma, Skipp, Porro; Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Abbott, Tanganga, Craig, Sarr, Santiago, Danjuma, Lucas, Richarlison