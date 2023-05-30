Liverpool legend John Aldridge is of the view that Reds star Fabio Carvalho is an extremely talented player, but has lost his way.

The Reds brought the 20-year-old attacking midfielder from Fulham last summer and Carvalho started the season well by featuring in 12 of the first 13 league games for Liverpool, scoring two goals in the process.

However, Carvalho made only three appearances for Liverpool in the league after October, racking up only eleven minutes of Premier League football.

Aldridge believes that the youngster has lost his way for some unknown reason and stated that Carvalho is the sort of player that Jurgen Klopp will be reluctant to use in midfield.

The former Liverpool star admits that Carvalho is a player with great potential and believes that he might go out on loan in the summer.

“Fabio Carvalho looks like he’s going to leave”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“Jurgen said he might go on loan.

“At the Newcastle game in August, he was very lively and has got great ability.

“But he’s lost his way for some reason.

“It didn’t help that we were letting goals in and weren’t solid at the back or in midfield.

“He is the type of player that you could be a little reluctant in many ways to play him in midfield.

“He could be a bit of a luxury, but he has got talent, absolutely.”

Liverpool recently rejected a permanent transfer bid for the 20-year-old and it has been suggested that many Premier League outfits are interested in taking Carvalho on loan this summer.