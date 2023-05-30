Richard Keys believes that the current Leeds United team are awful and admits he was surprised to see how bad they really were.

In spite of changing their manager three times over the course of the season, the Whites could not survive the drop and were relegated from the Premier League just three years after getting promoted.

The Whites managed to win just one of their final ten league games of the season, with their last win coming against Nottingham Forest back in early April.

They were also the side with the worst defensive record, ending the season by conceding as many as 78 goals and winning just seven of the 38 games they played.

Keys watched closely on the final day of the season when Tottenham Hotspur ran riot at Elland Road in a game Leeds needed to win, admitting he feels Leeds are an awful side.

“I was also a little surprised at how bad Leeds actually are”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“If Sam Allardyce could be honest I’m sure he’d say the same. They’re awful. There’s nothing there.

“If they had a chance of beating Spurs it had to be because of that outstanding crowd, but when they turned it was all over.

“And I don’t blame the Elland Road faithful either.

“Going one down, so quickly and easily, was disgraceful.

“I’ve read today that Sam says there isn’t enough goals in the side.

“There’s no bollocks either. It’s sad. How the hell can Leeds get relegated again?”

Leeds will now prepare for life in the second tier of English football amid uncertainty regarding their ownership.