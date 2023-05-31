Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is still very much in the race to become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager, it has been claimed.

Tottenham’s search for a new manager has extended beyond two months since they sacked Antonio Conte.

Julian Nagelsmann and Arne Slot have declined their offers and the north London club are still to identify a definite candidate.

There are claims that Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou is now the frontrunner to become the next permanent manager at Spurs.

But according to Sportitalia’s Rudy Galetti, Sporting Lisbon’s Amorim is still very much in the fray.

The 38-year-old fits the profile of the young and progressive manager Spurs want to bring in this summer.

The Portuguese is known for playing a free-flowing style of football and is rated as one of the best young managers in the game.

Tottenham admire his style of player and his tactical flexibility and are still interested in him.

However, Spurs’ managerial search is still very much dependent on the kind of director of football they are planning to bring in.