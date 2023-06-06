Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs have announced the acquisition of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, and the Australian is already looking at the market to bring in fresh faces.

The north Londoners are looking to make sensible signings after they finished outside the European spots in the Premier League this season.

Postecoglou will be keen to strengthen his defence after Spurs conceded 63 goals in 38 league matches.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United’s out-of-favour defender Maguire’s name has emerged for a possible swoop in the summer.

Erik ten Hag has identified Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his starting centre-back duo.

Maguire could not even get into the team when both Martinez and Varane were out injured, as the manager chose to play Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in central defence.

It has also been claimed that Ten Hag is open to accepting offers for his club captain, even though the player is not eager to leave Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if the north London club will make a meaningful bid for Maguire, who completed the full 90 minutes only seven times in this Premier League campaign.