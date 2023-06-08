Ange Postecoglou is yet to ask anyone from his backroom staff at Celtic to join him at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Spurs confirmed the arrival of Postecoglou as their new manager from Celtic earlier this week.

The 57-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the north London club and has been tasked with the job of reinvigorating Tottenham.

Postecoglou left Celtic following two hugely successful seasons, which ended with him winning the domestic treble.

Celtic are now looking for a new manager but the Australian’s backroom staff at Parkhead have been left in the dark over their future at the moment.

Postecoglou is yet to ask any of his trusted lieutenants at Celtic to join him south of the border.

The Australian joined Celtic in 2021 without much of a backroom and took the help of the club to build his coaching staff.

There are suggestions that he is considering taking John Kennedy with him to Tottenham but for the moment, no one has heard a word from the Australian.

Postecoglou is currently on holiday and for the moment, his staff at Parkhead are unsure about their future.