Leicester City are set to reject Tottenham Hotspur’s joint bid for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, according to the Daily Mail.

Maddison and Barnes were stand-out performers in the relegated Leicester team last season, and both of them are in demand.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and the Midlands club are keen to cash in on him.

Although Barnes still has two years left on his deal with Leicester, the drop to the Championship means he is also prepared to move on from the King Power Stadium.

The English duo directly contributed to 33 goals in the recently-concluded Premier League season for the Foxes.

And the Foxes are set to decline Tottenham Hotspur’s joint bid for the attacking duo, as it falls way beyond their valuation.

It has been claimed that the north Londoners submitted in excess of £50m for Maddison and Barnes but Leicester are not ready to part ways with their top players for cut-price fees despite their relegation from the top tier of English football.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will come back with an improved offer for the Leicester duo in the upcoming days of the transfer window.

Maddison and Barnes are also targets for Newcastle who have been weighing up taking a bid for the duo this summer.