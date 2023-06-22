Newcastle United are likely to be paying more than previously anticipated for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Ceccarini.

An agreement in principle is in place between Newcastle and AC Milan for a deal worth €70m for Tonali’s transfer to the north east of England.

Newcastle and AC Milan are in talks today to work out the details of the deal and finalise an agreement.

The Magpies have a team on standby to fly out to Romania to put Tonali through a medical once a deal is finalised.

There is talk of another €5m in add-ons in the deal but it has been claimed that the final figure is likely to be even higher.

Newcastle are likely to fork out as much as €80m to take Tonali to St. James’ Park in the ongoing transfer window.

AC Milan are keen to get the highest figure possible to sell one of their prized assets who is also a boyhood Rossoneri fan.

Personal terms are already in place between the Italian’s representatives and Newcastle for a contract worth €8m per year.

Tonali would more than treble his current wages of €2.5m per year once he completes the move to Newcastle.