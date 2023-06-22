Portsmouth are relaxed in their hunt for a second goalkeeper and they are willing to take time to survey the market for potential candidates, according to The News.

John Mousinho has identified the goalkeeper position as a priority for Pompey as he looks to build his squad for the forthcoming campaign.

And Portsmouth managed to sign former Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris early in the window, giving them a boost.

Pompey are still in the hunt for a second goalkeeper, as they are keen on sending Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward on loan.

The Fratton Park outfit were initially interested in signing Matt Macey from Luton Town on a permanent deal

But it has been suggested that Mousinho’s side will not look to sign Macey in the ongoing window.

Pompey are remaining calm in their search for a second goalkeeper and want to survey the market thoroughly before making a decision.

Portsmouth have already signed six players early in the transfer window, the most recent being midfielder Ben Stevenson on a free transfer.