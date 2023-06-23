Guglielmo Vicario is set to fly out to London and undergo a medical later today ahead of joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Tottenham have a deal in place to sign the 26-year-old goalkeeper from Serie A outfit Empoli in the ongoing transfer window.

Spurs concluded the negotiations within a span of a few days and have agreed to pay a fee of €19m to Empoli as part of the agreement.

Personal terms on a contract are also in place between Spurs and the player’s representatives and Vicario is on the cusp of joining the north London club.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Vicario will fly out to London today and undergo a medical with Tottenham.

Spurs have booked the medical for today as they look to put the Italian goalkeeper through the paces.

Vicario was on the radar of other big Italian clubs as well with Inter wanting him as the replacement for Andre Onana.

Tottenham’s rapid pace of negotiations to work out an agreement with Empoli took many of his other suitors by surprise.

Spurs see Vicario as the potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris who is expected to leave the club this summer.