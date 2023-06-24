Newcastle United would not be a preferred destination for Liverpool target Federico Chiesa this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Chiesa’s future at Juventus is under the scanner with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

Juventus are not willing to meet the winger’s wage demands for a new contract and that has led to the possibility of him leaving the club.

Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the player and Liverpool are expected to make a move for him this summer.

Newcastle have also been keeping tabs on his situation, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), they would not be his first choice if he leaves Juventus.

The Magpies are attacking the market in Italy and are on the verge of completing a deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali for a fee that could go up to €80m.

Newcastle have also shown an interest in Nicolo Barella albeit Inter are not interested in selling the midfielder.

Chiesa has also emerged as an option for the Magpies as Eddie Howe looks to add more depth to his attacking options.

But the winger has other suitors in Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with Aston Villa also failing with a €60m bid for him.

A move to Newcastle would not be his preferred choice if he leaves Juventus, but joining the Magpies would bring him a big salary increase.