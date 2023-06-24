Tottenham Hotspur are expected to hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen soon for the signature of defender Edmond Tapsoba this summer, according to The Athletic.

The north London club are looking to bring in two centre-backs this summer as part of their plans to improve the squad ahead of the new season.

Tapsoba is a player they have been keeping tabs on for a while and the club are interested in trying to sign him.

Spurs have already asked Leverkusen to keep them informed about the defender’s situation in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed Spurs are expected to hold more concrete talks with the German club in the coming days.

Tottenham like the Burkina Faso centre-back and are keen to negotiate a deal to take him to north London.

The defender is also keen on the move and would welcome the chance the play in the Premier League.

However, with two years left on his contract, Leverkusen are likely to demand a considerable transfer fee for his services.

Tottenham are willing to move on him and will soon hold discussions with the German club.