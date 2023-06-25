The agent of Liverpool target Federico Chiesa has denied that his client has demanded a yearly salary of €8m to sign a new contract at Juventus.

Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Italy international winger and it has been suggested Liverpool are preparing an offer for him.

Juventus may have to cash in given their absence from the Champions League, while they are also struggling to agree a new contract with Chiesa.

It has been claimed Chiesa wants €8m a year to renew his deal at Juventus, but his agent Fali Ramadani has strongly denied that talk.

In a statement issued, Ramadani said: “Regarding the rumours released in recent days regarding the future of Federico Chiesa, Fali Ramadani, the player’s agent, denies the rumours about a request for €8m made by the player to sign the renewal of the contract with Juventus FC.”

If Chiesa does move on from Juventus this summer he is not likely to be short of suitors, with Newcastle United also linked.

Amid an injury interrupted season, Chiesa made 21 appearances in Serie A for Juventus last term, scoring twice and providing five assists.

His current deal at Juventus is due to run until the summer of 2025 and Chiesa wants a substantial pay rise to put pen to paper to a fresh agreement.