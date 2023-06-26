Fabio Paratici is still working as a consultant for Tottenham Hotspur and has an influence over proceedings at the club, according to football.london.

The Italian resigned in April after investigations leading to a ban from the Italian FA was extended worldwide by FIFA.

He left the director of football role at Spurs and it was believed that he had a clean exit from the north London outfit.

However, it has emerged that Paratici still has an influence on proceedings at Tottenham at the moment.

The Italian is still working as a consultant for Spurs and is still playing a key role for the club.

FIFA’s lifting of parts of his 30-month ban has allowed Paratici to still remain involved at Tottenham.

It is unknown how much of a role he played in the imminent arrival of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli this summer.

Scott Munn will start his role as chief football officer at Tottenham on 1st July as part of the club’s realignment of the hierarchy.

It remains to be seen whether Paratici will continue in his consultant role when the Australian takes charge.