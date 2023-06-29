Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has arrived in Germany and has been put through his medical paces ahead of finalising a season-long loan move to RB Leipzig.

After finding his chances limited at Anfield in his first season, Carvalho has decided to move away in search of regular first-team football.

The Reds are also keen on seeing the playmaker gather some valuable senior experience, but continue to believe in him and rejected Leipzig’s idea of a permanent deal; Leipzig are still plotting to keep him however.

Klopp-Talent in Sachsen gelandet – Carvalho vor Medizin-Check bei RB Leipzig https://t.co/N2DXDtk6JU #rbleipzig #leipzig — BILD RB Leipzig (@BILD_rbleipzig) June 29, 2023

Carvalho has now arrived in Leipzig, landing at the airport, where he was received by team supervisor Franziska Pietschman, according to German daily Bild.

In fact, he has been put through his medical paces and is now in the final stages of sealing a move.

Once the move is sealed Carvalho will become Marco Rose’s fifth signing of the summer.

Carvalho finished last season with 21 appearances for Liverpool, 13 of which came in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to see how Carvalho copes with the demands of playing in the Bundesliga week in, week out.