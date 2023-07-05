West Ham United are moving towards signing Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on an initial loan deal.

With Declan Rice heading for the London Stadium exit door, David Moyes wants two new midfielders to come in and fill the gap.

Zakaria, who spent last term on loan at Chelsea, is a player Moyes rates and is keen to add to his squad, with talks having been taking place.

Juventus are looking for in the region of €18m and €20m to let Zakaria go, but according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, a loan is in the offing.

It is claimed both parties are moving towards agreeing a deal which would see the Switzerland international sign for West Ham on a season-long loan.

West Ham would pay Juventus a loan fee for the 26-year-old and the deal could potentially contain an obligation to buy clause.

Juventus are keen to offload Zakaria and a return to the Premier League may fit the bill for the Swiss star.

Zakaria made the move to Juventus from German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2022, but has struggled to make an impact in Turin.