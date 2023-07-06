Galatasaray are planning to hold discussion with Norwich City star Milot Rashica regarding a permanent transfer amid interest from other Turkish sides.

The 27-year-old winger joined Norwich in the summer of 2021, signing a four year contract with the Canaries.

However, Rashica failed to impress after arriving at Carrow Road and was sent out on loan to Galatasaray last summer.

Rashica made a positive impression during his loan spell with the Turkish outfit, helping them win the Super Lig title and causing them to want him back.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk is an admirer of the winger’s talents and now wants to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Rashica has two years left on his contract with Norwich and it is suggested he is keen to stay in England.

According to Turkish daily Star, the Galatasaray hierarchy are preparing to hold a meeting with Rashica to convince him to agree to return to the club.

Despite Rashica’s English preference, Galatasaray are not giving up and believe he can be persuaded to head back to Turkey.

They will also seek to hold discussions with Norwich to further push a transfer down the line.

The winger is also of interest to Galatasaray’s rivals, Besiktas and Fenerbahce.