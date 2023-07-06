Nottingham Forest are ready to submit an official bid for Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero, it has been claimed in Italy.

Audero, who joined Sampdoria on loan initially in 2018 and made his move permanent following that year, is a subject of interest for several clubs in the ongoing window.

Following Sampdoria’s relegation, a host of Italian clubs are eyeing signing the 26-year-old from the Serie B outfit.

Nottingham Forest are also trying to add a goalkeeper to their squad and a deal for their top target, Dean Henderson, has stalled.

The Tricky Trees have shifted their focus to Italy and Audero is a candidate at the top of Steve Cooper’s transfer list.

Nottingham Forest are aware that they will need to beat stiff competition from Serie A outfits to land the Sampdoria star.

And according to Italian outlet Caciomercato.com, Nottingham Forest are ready to table an €8m bid for Audero.

Audero missed a large part of last season due to a shoulder injury and made only 25 appearances.

Now it remains to be seen whether the bid from the Tricky Trees will be enough to lure the goalkeeper away from Sampdoria.