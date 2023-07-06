Audero, who joined Sampdoria on loan initially in 2018 and made his move permanent following that year, is a subject of interest for several clubs in the ongoing window.
Following Sampdoria’s relegation, a host of Italian clubs are eyeing signing the 26-year-old from the Serie B outfit.
Nottingham Forest are also trying to add a goalkeeper to their squad and a deal for their top target, Dean Henderson, has stalled.
The Tricky Trees have shifted their focus to Italy and Audero is a candidate at the top of Steve Cooper’s transfer list.
Nottingham Forest are aware that they will need to beat stiff competition from Serie A outfits to land the Sampdoria star.
And according to Italian outlet Caciomercato.com, Nottingham Forest are ready to table an €8m bid for Audero.
Audero missed a large part of last season due to a shoulder injury and made only 25 appearances.
Now it remains to be seen whether the bid from the Tricky Trees will be enough to lure the goalkeeper away from Sampdoria.