Nottingham Forest target Alexander Djiku has arrived in Istanbul to hold talks with Fenerbahce regarding a summer switch.

The 28-year-old centre-back played 31 league games for French outfit Strasbourg last season and was a key part of the squad.

His contract at Strasbourg has ended though and he is dealing with interest from a host of clubs this summer.

Djiku is wanted by no fewer than five clubs and one of those clubs are Premier League side Nottingham Forest, who want to bolster their defensive options.

Steve Cooper has identified the experienced centre-back as a good fit for his Nottingham Forest squad.

Two Turkish clubs, Fenerbahce and Besiktas, are eyeing signing Djiku on a free transfer.

And, according to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Dijku has arrived in Istanbul to hold discussions with Fenerbahce regarding a potential move.

It has also been suggested that the player will sign a deal if he is able to come to an agreement with the Turkish giants.