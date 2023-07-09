Chelsea are not in the mix for Paulo Dybala, who has been checked up on by rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Dybala is currently on the books at Italian giants Roma and the presence of a release clause set at just €12m for foreign clubs, which is valid until the end of July, has raised the prospect of an exit.

The Argentine attacker’s situation has been explored by several Premier League sides, with Tottenham and West Ham amongst those to have looked at him.

Chelsea have also been linked with Dybala, however according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Blues are not interested in the attacker.

Dybala is not a player that Chelsea are interested in moving for this summer.

Clubs outside Italy have until the end of this month to sign Dybala for €12m if they want to trigger the clause, while for clubs inside Italy, the price is set at €15m.

Dybala though remains keen to stay at Roma.

His agents are to look at a new contract at Roma which would remove the clause, but if it is triggered before any agreement then Dybala will have a decision to make.