Leeds United attacker Rodrigo was not prepared to take a wage cut in order to join Sevilla this summer, as he closes in on a switch to Qatar.

Rodrigo has been widely expected to be on the move away from Leeds this summer due to the club’s descent into the Championship.

He is set to head to Qatar to join Al Rayyan, with the transfer to be completed soon.

Rodrigo also had interest from La Liga, where Sevilla were keen to bring him back to Spain.

Sevilla though needed Rodrigo to make a financial sacrifice and take a wage cut on what he is earning at Leeds to make the move happen, according to Spanish daily AS.

Rodrigo was not willing to take a pay cut as he is keen to continue to earn the amount he takes home at Elland Road.

Al Rayyan have met Rodrigo’s personal term demands and he is happy to move to Qatar, picking the Middle East ahead of La Liga.

The 32-year-old forward will leave Leeds having made just three appearances shy of the 100 outings mark, scoring 28 goals along the way.