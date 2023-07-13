Newcastle United-linked Leonardo Bonucci has prioritised staying at Juventus next season and will soon hold talks with the club over his future.

The 36-year-old centre-back has entered the final year of his contract and his future at Juventus is under the scanner.

Juventus have made it clear to the defender that he will not be a certain starter next season given his age and the make-up of the squad.

His representatives have held talks with Newcastle and the Magpies are weighing over whether to try and sign the veteran centre-back this summer.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Bonucci’s priority still is to remain at Juventus next season.

He understands that he is not going to be a certain starter but wants to be an important part of the squad.

The centre-back sees himself as one of the leaders in the squad and will soon hold talks with the Juventus hierarchy.

Bonucci could consider his options if it is made clear to him that he is the last-choice centre-back in the squad.

But for the moment, the defender is only thinking about Juventus and wants to end his career at the club.