Nottingham Forest are in the process of giving a medical to former Fulham winger Willian, according to BBC East Midlands.

Willian’s contract at Fulham has run out and the Cottagers have the offer of a fresh deal on the table for him to sign.

The Brazilian however is heading elsewhere and has an agreement to link up with Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest.

Willian is in the process of being put through his medical paces by Nottingham Forest as they close in on signing him.

The former Chelsea winger also had lucrative offers to move to Saudi Arabia, but he is keen to be part of the squad at the City Ground.

It is unclear what length of contract Willian will pen with Nottingham Forest.

His arrival however offers Cooper extra flair and attacking options in the final third at he looks to keep Forest away from danger next season.

Willian, 34, made 27 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring five goals and providing six assists.