Aston Villa and Everton target Willy Gnonto’s wages are affordable for Leeds United in the Championship, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Gnonto has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds since they got relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Inter Milan are keeping tabs on him with a view to signing the winger and he has several suitors in the Premier League.

Everton and Aston Villa are keen to take advantage of Leeds’ relegation and snap up the Italy international this summer.

But it has been claimed that Leeds do not have the financial need to sell the winger in the ongoing transfer window.

Leeds have been keen to move on a few players as their high wages make no sense in the Championship but that is not the case with Gnonto.

The teenager’s salary is very much affordable for Leeds despite relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds remain reluctant to lose Gnonto, who is scheduled to report for pre-season training later this month.

And the lack of a relegation clause means Leeds are in a position to demand big money if clubs knock on their door for the Italian.