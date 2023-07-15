Arsenal have several advantages in their hands which could switch Romeo Lavia away from Liverpool and towards the Emirates Stadium, it has been claimed in Belgium.

Lavia is tipped to depart relegated Southampton this summer, despite his suitors being unwilling to meet Saints’ £50m asking price.

Liverpool are assumed to be in pole position for Lavia, not least because they will soon have a concrete need of his services with Fabinho poised to move to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal however are not out of the race and if Thomas Partey moves to Saudi Arabia they are expected to battle Liverpool for Lavia.

And, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have several advantages in their hands which could give them an edge over Liverpool.

It is suggested that a serious transfer scrap for the Belgian midfielder is now on the cards.

That could be music to Southampton’s ears as they look to achieve the highest possible price for Lavia.

The midfielder clocked his first full season of Premier League football last term and found himself entering the referee’s notebook on no fewer than nine occasions.