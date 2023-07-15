Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has commented on his side’s chase of Leeds United target Alexander Nubel.

The goalkeeper is looking to move on from Bayern Munich after a two-season loan stint in Ligue 1 at Monaco.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke wants to bring countryman Nubel to England, but he is facing strong competition from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

Stuttgart are keener on a loan though than a permanent deal, while Bayern Munich would prefer a clean break with the custodian.

Sporting director Wohlgemuth has now commented on his side’s interest in Nubel, confirming talks, but playing down speculation that a quick deal could be on the cards.

“Yes, we are in talks”, Wohlgemuth was quoted as saying by German daily TZ.

“But we are in very, very many talks and it is the case that we end up having more talks than contracts that are then signed.”

Bayern Munich are claimed to have rejected Stuttgart’s first proposal, a loan, for Nubel.

It remains to be seen if Leeds are prepared to offer Bayern Munich a deal for the goalkeeper that is acceptable.