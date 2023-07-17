AC Milan are open to loaning out Aston Villa target Charles De Ketelaere with an option to buy in the ongoing transfer window.

The Rossoneri paid €35.5m to sign the midfielder last summer, seeing off Leeds United to do so, but he did not deliver the level of performance expected last term in Italy.

He is now being linked with a move away from AC Milan but the player is keen to fight it out for his future at the San Siro.

Aston Villa have made an approach to sign the player and even PSV Eindhoven have made an enquiry into getting their hands on him.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are also open to letting him go this summer under certain conditions.

The Rossoneri are worried about losing money on De Ketelaere after a poor season despite wanting to let the player go.

AC Milan are open to loan offers for the midfielder with an option to buy this summer, which could interest Aston Villa.

His suitors would have to agree to a purchase option of more than €20m if they want to sign the AC Milan player on loan.

For the moment, there are no concrete negotiations taking place at the moment as AC Milan wait for offers for the player.